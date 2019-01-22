'I felt hounded and unable to cope'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rising debts affected woman's mental health issues

People with mental health problems are three times as likely to be in problem debt, according to charity Money and Mental Health.

Politics Live spoke to Rayna Davies about how her debts contributed to poor mental health.

If you have been affected by the issues raised in the report help is available from BBC Action Line.

  • 22 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Firms helping staff with mental health issues