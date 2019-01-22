Video

Martin Lewis lost his patience with Chris Skidmore during a TV debate on Brexit, telling the MP: “You are not being clear… Yes or no?”

The financial journalist threw his papers in the air as he pushed the universities minister on Politics Live about his stance on extending Article 50 - and the date the UK is set to leave the EU.

Mr Skidmore, MP for Kingswood, said it was an “open question” and he supported leaving on 29 March.

