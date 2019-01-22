New mum MP 'delighted' by proxy voting plans

Media player
Leader of the House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom, has announced that MPs will vote next Monday to approve a one-year pilot scheme that would allow an MP to vote on another’s behalf.
Last week, Labour MP Tulip Siddiq postponed an elective Caesarean section to vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal. Her son Raphael Mujib StJohn Percy was born on 17th January.
22 Jan 2019
