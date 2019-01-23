Corbyn on ministers at 'billionaires’ jamboree'

Media player
PMQs: Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn on Davos and living standards
Jeremy Corbyn told Theresa May people were worried about public services, living standards, debt levels and Brexit, while a "third of her government are at the billionaires’ jamboree in Davos".
The prime minister said the "biggest threat would be a Labour government".
23 Jan 2019
