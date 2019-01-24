When football and politics mix

Video

Just as Theresa May was due to make a Brexit statement in early January, she got bumped from BBC1 to BBC2 because of an FA Cup match.

The prime minister was due to address the nation after surviving a no-confidence vote at the same time as the Southampton vs Derby game went to penalties.

It's not the first time football and politics have tangled in the UK - BBC Rewind takes a look back at a few memorable moments.