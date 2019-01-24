TUC chief tells PM to 'start listening'
TUC chief Frances O'Grady has told the PM she should "start listening" and "stop playing to the bad boys at the back of the class".

The leader of the trade union movement in the UK called for a no-deal Brexit to be ruled out and for more time for "genuine talks" to take place.

She urged Theresa May to "get on to the priorities that matter to working people in Britain".

