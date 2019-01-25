Anti-Brexit receipts cause stir for restaurant

Media player
Restaurant gets death threats over anti-Brexit receipts
A London restaurant owner says he won't remove the messages on receipts, which celebrate immigration.
Ibrahim Dogus, who is also a Labour councillor in pro-EU Lambeth, says he felt compelled to write the messages when Theresa May first announced her withdrawal plan.
Video Journalist: Nick Raikes
25 Jan 2019
