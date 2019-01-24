Rudd: I'm committed to avoiding no deal
Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd says no deal is "the worst possible outcome" of all potential Brexit options.

Asked if she would resign over the issue, she said there were "lots of moving parts" in Westminster at the moment.

  • 24 Jan 2019