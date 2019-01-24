Fiona Bruce 'happy to clarify' polls remarks

Video

BBC Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce has said she "should have made the context clear" in a discussion about Labour's position in the polls on last week's show.

Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott has complained about her treatment on the panel and said Ms Bruce did "not appear well briefed" about Labour standings compared to those of the Conservatives.

Last week Ms Bruce stepped in when Ms Abbott suggested that the two parties were in fact "level pegging" - saying: "You're behind Diane".

In this week's programme, Ms Bruce said she was "really happy" to make clear that while a poll on the day put the Tories ahead - earlier polls had put Labour in the lead.