‘Westminster is becoming like a football pitch’
Conservative MP Tracey Crouch has compared verbal abuse against MPs to that received by footballers.

The former sports minister said: "I think unfortunately we're beginning to see more abusive behaviour both in sporting context but also in life. I don't like it"

  • 25 Jan 2019
