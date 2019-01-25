Video

Andrea Leadsom has said that the EU may be prepared to grant the UK a “couple of extra weeks” beyond the 29 March deadline to finalise preparations for Brexit.

Speaking to Newsnight's Nicholas Watt she added that "we can still get the legislation through in time".

A Downing Street spokesman said: "There is no change to our position. We are not considering an extension to article 50 and are committed to doing whatever it takes to have the statute books ready for when we leave the EU on March 29th this year."

