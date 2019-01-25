Why identity politics matters to this drag queen

Media player
Drag queen Glamrou on the politics of gender and identity
A writer, performer and film maker on being queer and Arab in contemporary Britain.
In a personal film for Politics Live, Amrou Al-Kadhi, also known as Glamrou, talks about the politics of gender and why identity politics is nothing to be afraid of.
25 Jan 2019
