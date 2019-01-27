Two pints and a packet of Brexit
Wetherspoons boss: The no-deal Brexit bar crawl with Tim Martin

Brexit campaigner and Wetherspoons chairman Tim Martin is touring 100 of his 900 pubs, talking to punters about the merits of leaving the EU without a deal on 29 March.

Newsnight joined the crawl in Burnley and Preston.

