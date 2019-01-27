Two pints and a packet of Brexit

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wetherspoons boss: The no-deal Brexit bar crawl with Tim Martin
Brexit campaigner and Wetherspoons chairman Tim Martin is touring 100 of his 900 pubs, talking to punters about the merits of leaving the EU without a deal on 29 March.
Newsnight joined the crawl in Burnley and Preston.
27 Jan 2019
