Ireland: 'No change to the backstop'

'No change to the backstop,' says Irish government
The backstop element of the Brexit plan is "not going to change", Ireland's deputy prime minister has said.
The backstop would prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit, and forms part of Theresa May's Brexit deal which was rejected by MPs.
Simon Coveney told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show that the EU would not ratify a deal without it.
27 Jan 2019
