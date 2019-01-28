Williamson and Duncan clash on Venezuela

Video

An MP who questioned Sir Alan Duncan over UK policy toward Venezuela was told "he was not worth a penny, let alone a pound" as he spoke about "Poundland Lenins".

The Foreign Office minister accused Labour MP Chris Williamson of speaking "unreconstructed ideological nonsense" and said he was a “throwback” in exchanges about the government of President Nicolás Maduro.

Mr Williamson told the Commons the Venezuelan economy had been "crippled by US sanctions". He asked the minister about "double standards", making comparisons between Yemen and Venezuela.