What next for Brexit?
MPs will debate and vote on the next steps in the process for the UK leaving the EU.

After rejecting the Prime Minister’s deal, MPs have plenty of their own ideas that could shape how things might unfold over the next few weeks. It’s these ideas that will be voted on Tuesday.

But can MPs make the prime minister change course, and what might happen next? The BBC's Political Correspondent Chris Mason explains.

  • 29 Jan 2019
