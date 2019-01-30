MP tells PM to bring buses 'under public control'

Video

A Labour MP said cuts to bus services in her West Yorkshire seat have left some constituents unable to get to shops and schools, as she called for them to be brought back under public control.

Tracy Brabin said people were "more important and profit” and that buses were a "valued and essential service".

Theresa May said the government had been putting money in to keep an "extensive bus network which is of benefit to local communities".

