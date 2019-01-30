MP tells PM to bring buses 'under public control'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Tracy Brabin and Theresa May on supporting bus travel
A Labour MP said cuts to bus services in her West Yorkshire seat have left some constituents unable to get to shops and schools, as she called for them to be brought back under public control.
Tracy Brabin said people were "more important and profit” and that buses were a "valued and essential service".
Theresa May said the government had been putting money in to keep an "extensive bus network which is of benefit to local communities".
-
30 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-47061779/pmqs-tracy-brabin-and-theresa-may-on-supporting-bus-travelRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window