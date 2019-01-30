Corbyn to PM: None of that was very clear to me

Media player
PMQs: Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn on Brexit policies
Labour MPs cheered as their leader dismissed a reply from Theresa May to his question about Brexit and the backstop, at prime minister's questions.
She said the government was "engaging positively" with ideas put forward by some of her Conservative MPs, after Jeremy Corbyn asked about her "alternative arrangements".
30 Jan 2019
