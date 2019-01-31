Jeremy Hunt: Brexit may go into 'extra time'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jeremy Hunt: Brexit may go into 'extra time'

"Extra time" may be needed to finalise legislation for Brexit, the foreign secretary told the Today programme.

He said: "If we ended up approving a deal in the days before the 29 March then we might need some extra time to pass critical legislation."

  • 31 Jan 2019
Go to next video: What is no-deal Brexit?