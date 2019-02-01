'Chavez always worked to improve the poor'

Video

Donald Trump wants regime change in Venezuela, says former Labour MP Ken Livingstone.

In a personal film for This Week, on an old London bus, the former London Mayor recalled how cheap oil from Venezuela helped cut the transport costs in the UK capital.

He said of the US: “We should all stand up to these appalling policies, we don't want to see another Chilean dictatorship in Latin America."

