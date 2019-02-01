Calls for CCTV to watch care homes residents
CCTV calls to catch care homes injuries on camera

The families of people living in care homes talk about the injuries received by their loved ones and their fears over who was responsible,

They told Politics Live's John Owen about their fears of what really happened to their relatives leaving them bruised and injured, as they calls for mandatory CCTV to catch future incidents on camera. But not everyone backs their calls.

