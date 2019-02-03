Javid: Alternative backstop 'can be done'
Home Secretary Sajid Javid has said an alternative arrangement to prevent the return of physical checks on the Irish border "can be done" with existing technology.

Theresa May is preparing to re-open Brexit negotiations with Brussels with what she says are "new ideas" to resolve the border issue.

Mr Javid told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show that a solution just needed cooperation from the EU.

