Brexit: Poll finds low trust in MPs

Poll: Majority of voters have not much or no trust in MPs on Brexit
How much trust, if any, do British voters have in MPs over their handling of Brexit? Panorama commissioned an opinion poll to ask.
Andrew Percy, Conservative MP for Brigg & Goole, and Rosie Duffield, Labour MP for Canterbury, spoke to Adrian Chiles about the results.
You can watch BBC Panorama’s ‘Brexit: Who’s in Charge’ on BBC iPlayer
The poll of 1650 adults was carried out by YouGov in January 2019.
04 Feb 2019
