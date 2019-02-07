Media player
Women's minister wants revised version of Fireman Sam
Minister for women, Victoria Atkins, told MPs that she hoped to see "a revised version of Fireman Sam" because children grow up expecting firefighters to be male, which, she said, can cut off career expectations for girls.
She added that "the message from this government is that we absolutely welcome female firefighters",
And she said "women are just as capable as men in terms of firefighting" and promised the government would be working with women in the fire service to get more women involved.
07 Feb 2019
