Brexit: EU's Donald Tusk on 'special place in hell'
Donald Tusk has told a press conference that he has been "wondering what a special place in hell looks like for those who proposed Brexit without a sketch of a plan".
The President of the European Council also said he was prepared for the "possible fiasco" of a no-deal Brexit.
06 Feb 2019
