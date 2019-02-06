Media player
PMQs: Emily Thornberry and David Lidington on Brexit timing
Emily Thornberry asked David Lidington if it was time to let Parliament "take charge" of the Brexit timetable as the government was "sleep walking the country towards leaving with no plan and no deal at all".
But Mr Lidington reminded the shadow foreign secretary that she voted to trigger Article 50 and questioned if it was "one of the votes where she was present but not involved".
