MP: Delay Brexit to protect insulin supply

PMQs: Sobel and Lidington on post-Brexit insulin supply
Labour MP Alex Sobel said 99.5% of the UK's supply of insulin comes from the EU and a constituent is not sleeping over fears about the lack of the hormone after Brexit.
He called on David Lidington to delay Article 50 to ensure supplies would continue.
06 Feb 2019
