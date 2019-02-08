Could you retire in your 40s?

Video

Many of us dream of giving up the day job, but is it realistic to retire at 40?

Politics Live spoke to Clare, Chloe and Ken about becoming financially independent.

They subscribe to the FIRE (financial independence, retire early) movement.

Ken and his family keep an eye on costs so that he can choose to work or choose to take a year off work.

Clare and Chloe 'pay themselves first' and are super savers.