Could you retire in your 40s?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What would you do if you were financially independent?
Many of us dream of giving up the day job, but is it realistic to retire at 40?
Politics Live spoke to Clare, Chloe and Ken about becoming financially independent.
They subscribe to the FIRE (financial independence, retire early) movement.
Ken and his family keep an eye on costs so that he can choose to work or choose to take a year off work.
Clare and Chloe 'pay themselves first' and are super savers.
-
08 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-47164882/what-would-you-do-if-you-were-financially-independentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window