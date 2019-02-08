Brexit: Cambridge professor invites Jacob Rees-Mogg to 'naked debate'
A Cambridge economics professor has challenged Brexiteer Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg to a 'naked debate'.

Dr Victoria Bateman campaigns against Brexit naked, saying it will leave the UK economy "exposed".

She spoke to the Today programme's John Humphrys.

