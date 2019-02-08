'Alastair Campbell got Remainers barking up wrong tree'
Brexit: Michael Walker on Labour's EU referendum policy

Remainers have struggled to get Leavers to back their campaign for a new EU referendum and there is not enough support for a fresh vote, says Michael Walker.

In a personal film for This Week, Michael Walker from Novara Media said it was time Remainers "stopped blaming Corbyn for their own failings".

