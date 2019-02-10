Media player
James Brokenshire: 'Shocking' that Chope blocked FGM bill
Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary James Brokenshire has said it was "really shocking" that a Tory MP blocked a bill protecting girls from female genital mutilation.
Mr Brokenshire appeared on the BBC's Andrew Marr programme on Sunday.
He responded to his colleague, Sir Christopher Chope, who provoked outrage after shouting "object" during a debate on anti-FGM legislation last week.
"It is hugely disappointing that this bill is not able to proceed. That's why we are now looking urgently to get government time for legislation to make this happen."
10 Feb 2019
