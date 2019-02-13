Corbyn and May remember 1966 World Cup

Media player
PMQs: Corbyn and May pay tribute to goalkeeper Gordon Banks
The prime minister and leader of the opposition paid tribute to goalkeeper Gordon Banks, saying they were both old enough to remember England winning the 1966 World Cup.
The Sheffield-born goalkeeper, who played for England, Leicester City and Stroke City, died aged 81, on Tuesday.
Rolling political coverage in text, video, stills and social media
13 Feb 2019
