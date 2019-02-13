PM 'expects BBC to continue free TV licences'
PMQs: May 'expects BBC to continue free TV licences' for over-75s

Theresa May said taxpayers want the BBC to use "its substantial licence fee income in an appropriate way", when asked about the future of free TV licences for over-75s.

Labour MP Rosie Cooper asked Theresa May about a Tory election promise to keep the provision for those 75 and older.

The BBC has just ended a consultation about the government-funded scheme, which is due to end in 2020.

The PM said she expects the BBC to continue the scheme.

  • 13 Feb 2019
