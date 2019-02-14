Leadsom's Valentine's ode to Brexit deal

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Andrea Leadsom reads Valentine's ode to deal
Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom has marked Valentine's Day with a "roses are red" poem about leaving the EU.
Her effort - suggesting "our future is bright, with a good deal in sight" - was met with groans from the opposition benches.
-
14 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-47237636/brexit-andrea-leadsom-reads-valentine-s-ode-to-dealRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window