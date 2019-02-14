"I didn't know what was happening to me"
"I didn't know what was happening to me"

Rachael Knappier has campaigned for tougher regulations for non-surgical cosmetic procedures, after she suffered painful injuries when a lip injection given at a Botox party went horribly wrong.

  • 14 Feb 2019
