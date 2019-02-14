Media player
PM defeat over Brexit strategy announced
Prime Minister Theresa May has suffered a fresh defeat in a Commons vote on her Brexit strategy by 303 to 258.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on the prime minister – who did not take part in the debate – to "admit her Brexit strategy has failed".
Tory Brexiteer rebels abstained, saying the government's motion implied a no-deal Brexit would be ruled out.
- Read more: PM defeated over Brexit strategy
14 Feb 2019
