PM's defeat on Brexit strategy announced
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PM defeat over Brexit strategy announced

Prime Minister Theresa May has suffered a fresh defeat in a Commons vote on her Brexit strategy by 303 to 258.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on the prime minister – who did not take part in the debate – to "admit her Brexit strategy has failed".

Tory Brexiteer rebels abstained, saying the government's motion implied a no-deal Brexit would be ruled out.

  • 14 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Brexit: 'Food businesses facing extinction'