Rees-Mogg comments on concentration camps
Jacob Rees-Mogg comments on concentration camps

Conservative MP Jacob-Rees Mogg has compared the death rate in Boer War concentration camps to the death rate in Glasgow at the time.

Mr Rees-Mogg was defending Sir Winston Churchill's legacy on BBC One's Question Time.

  • 14 Feb 2019