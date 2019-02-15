Grayling 'most incompetent minister of all time'

Video

The transport secretary has been criticised by Michael Portillo as he echoed a Labour comment, saying Chris Grayling was probably the “most incompetent minister of all time".

Mr Portillo is perhaps better known as a an ex-defence secretary, but he was also a transport minister, and said his saving of the Settle-Carlisle rail line was the greatest achievement of his political career.

Mr Grayling has faced criticism from opposition MPs in the Commons over an abandoned ferry contract and ongoing problems in the rail network.

