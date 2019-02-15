Murray: A lot of us that are pretty fed up

Media player
Ian Murray on Labour splits over Brexit policy
A Labour MP is asked about divisions in the party and reports some may leave the party over its handling of Brexit and anti-Semitism claims.
Ian Murray told Jo Coburn on Politics Live that a lot of his colleagues were "pretty fed up" and was asked if he was on the verge of leaving.
