Pupils skip school for environmental protest

Children protest over climate change and environment
A global campaign calling for action over climate change saw thousands of British children walk out of school to take part and protest.
Politics Live heard from some of those outside Parliament on what they wanted to achieve and why they were not in school.
UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission.
15 Feb 2019
