PM 'must talk to Labour' over Brexit

Brexit: Theresa May 'must talk to Labour' - John McDonnell
Theresa May must approach Labour for a "serious discussion" over Brexit by the end of the month, the shadow chancellor has said.
John McDonnell told BBC1's Andrew Marr Show that the prime minister can secure parliamentary approval for a deal, but only if she is prepared to negotiate with Labour over its approach.
17 Feb 2019
