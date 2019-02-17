PM 'needs space' to get backstop assurances
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: Theresa May 'needs space' to get backstop assurances

Theresa May could secure the changes to the Brexit "backstop" demanded by MPs without having to reopen the withdrawal agreement she struck with Brussels, the culture secretary has suggested.

Jeremy Wright told the Andrew Marr Show on BBC One the prime minister needed "space" to agree changes to the "insurance policy" aimed at preventing the return of customs checks on the Irish border.

  • 17 Feb 2019