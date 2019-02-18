Resigning MPs have 'responsibility' to call by-elections
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

John McDonnell: Resigning MPs have 'responsibility' to call by-elections

John McDonnell has called for the seven MPs who resigned from Labour on Monday to face by-elections.

The shadow chancellor said the MPs had stood on a Labour platform in the last general election, and if they now represented something else, they "have a responsibility to go back to the electorate".

  • 18 Feb 2019