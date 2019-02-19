Corbyn 'regrets' Labour MPs' resignations
Jeremy Corbyn has said he regrets the resignation of seven MPs who left the Labour Party on Monday.

The Labour leader said they were elected to carry out the party's policies, but "have decided to go elsewhere".

