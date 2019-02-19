Hatton on rejoining Labour and backing Corbyn

Media player
Derek Hatton on rejoining Labour Party after 34 years
Derek Hatton, who has been readmitted to Labour after 34 years, said he has previously tried to rejoin the party but was not allowed back in.
The former Liverpool City Council deputy leader told Jo Coburn on Politics Live that, for 31 years, he has "never budged one inch away from supporting" Labour.
19 Feb 2019
