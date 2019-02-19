Should think tanks reveal who funds them?

Media player
Think tank funding: Where do IEA and TPA get money from?
Some think tank groups are less open than others about where their money comes from to pay for their work and research.
Politics Live reporter Elizabeth Glinka spoke to some people who run them and those who watch over their work.
Studio debate: on think tanks with Mark Littlewood from the Institute for Economic Affairs and Faiza Shaheen from CLASS
