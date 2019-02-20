Heidi Allen, Sarah Wollaston and Anna Soubry
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Breakaway Tory MPs hold press conference

Three MPs speak to the media after resigning from the Conservative Party to join an independent group, set up by former Labour MPs.

Anna Soubry, Sarah Wollaston and Heidi Allen wrote a joint letter to Theresa May to confirm their departure.

  • 20 Feb 2019