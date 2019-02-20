'Brexit uncertainty already costing investment'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Corbyn and May on Brexit and car industry

The Labour leader asks for the "certainty" of a customs union to protect UK jobs and industry.

But the prime minister told him that employment figures were at a record high, and unemployment figures the lowest since the 1970s, while 96% of new jobs were full time opportunities.

Live updates in text, video and images

  • 20 Feb 2019
Go to next video: PM to Corbyn: Hatton a hero, Churchill a villain