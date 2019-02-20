'Brexit uncertainty already costing investment'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Corbyn and May on Brexit and car industry
The Labour leader asks for the "certainty" of a customs union to protect UK jobs and industry.
But the prime minister told him that employment figures were at a record high, and unemployment figures the lowest since the 1970s, while 96% of new jobs were full time opportunities.
-
20 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window