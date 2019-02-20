Labour councillors face 'bullying and racism'

Media player
PMQs: Caulfield and May on Tory defection in Brighton
The defection of a Brighton and Hove councillor is raised by Sussex MP Maria Caulfield.
The prime minister said the new Tory councillor had faced bullying and anti-Semitism in her former party, and she claimed these issues were faced by "decent moderate " Labour councillors every day.
20 Feb 2019
