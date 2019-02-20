Media player
Anna Soubry: 'Right wing now running Conservative Party'
An MP who has left the Conservatives says "the battle is over, the other side has won".
Anna Soubry, who now sits with the Independent Group, said the "hard-line anti-EU awkward squad" was now running her former party, as she spoke about infiltration aiming to remove "traitors".
20 Feb 2019
